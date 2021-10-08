Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Director Frederick J. Fritz Buys 20,000 Shares

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Director Frederick J. Fritz purchased 20,000 shares of Celsion stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $17,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CLSN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,917. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Celsion Co. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,444.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 185.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

