Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post $11.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $65.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $67.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $87.90 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 316,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $546.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

