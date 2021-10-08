Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $236.00 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $162.93 and a one year high of $266.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

