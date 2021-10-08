Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 57.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,056 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CATY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $42.78. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,148. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

