Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells $19,980,183.30 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John R. Chiminski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 231.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

