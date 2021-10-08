Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $262,704,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,730 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 78,334 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. 1,217,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.