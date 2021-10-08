Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,705 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

CCL opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

