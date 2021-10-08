Carmignac Gestion Sells 1,220,851 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Carmignac Gestion cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220,851 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. 39,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,551. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

