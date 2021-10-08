Carmignac Gestion Invests $4.23 Million in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

PTRA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

