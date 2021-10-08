Carmignac Gestion Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 212.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.89. 2,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.10.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

