Carmignac Gestion Acquires 16,942 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

DAR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

