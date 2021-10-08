CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 157.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 405,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,041,000 after acquiring an additional 101,329 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,018. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $3,158,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,082,338. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

