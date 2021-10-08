Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CSL stock opened at $205.49 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

