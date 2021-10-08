Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CZMWY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CZMWY stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.90. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

