CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CareDx worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. 3,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,627. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -368.50 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,658 shares of company stock worth $2,267,440. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

