Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Cardero Resource shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Cardero Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.