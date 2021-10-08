Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Capstead Mortgage has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Capstead Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

CMO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. Capstead Mortgage has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 130.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

