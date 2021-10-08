Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Capri were worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $50.95 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

