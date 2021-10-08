Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $577.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.