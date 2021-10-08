Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of REXR opened at $58.34 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.