Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $193.80

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$193.80 and traded as low as C$83.46. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$85.95, with a volume of 1,463,421 shares changing hands.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$211.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$88.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.4000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

