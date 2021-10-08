Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 104,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 86,664 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5,805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 367,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 361,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $116.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

