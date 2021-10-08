Canaccord Genuity Lowers Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.83.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$17.96 and a 1 year high of C$43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.28.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million. Analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

