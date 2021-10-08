Canaccord Genuity Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

ATZAF opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. Aritzia has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $34.20.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

