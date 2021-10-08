Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $360,000 Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 178.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

NNOX opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

