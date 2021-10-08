Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

