Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.10.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

