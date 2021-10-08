Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $363,000 Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE:AMRC opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.