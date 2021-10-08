Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The AES by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in The AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The AES by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in The AES by 508.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 102,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

