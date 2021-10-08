Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Down 4.4%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price was down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 1,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 202,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.
In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
