Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Down 4.4%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price was down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 1,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 202,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

