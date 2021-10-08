CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.29.

CACI International stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.01. The company had a trading volume of 118,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,791. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CACI International has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.62.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

