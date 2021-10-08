Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 32,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.