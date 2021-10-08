Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $25.31 on Monday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

