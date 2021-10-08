Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $309,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $278.72 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.