Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,650 ($34.62).

BNZL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of LON:BNZL traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,399 ($31.34). 460,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,585.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,460.28. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

