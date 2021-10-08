Bullseye Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,702 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in JFrog by 6.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 655.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.34. 23,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,746. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

