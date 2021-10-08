Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOM.U shares. Scotiabank upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,748. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.31 million and a PE ratio of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.60 and a one year high of C$16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

