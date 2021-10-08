Brokers Offer Predictions for TotalEnergies SE’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for TotalEnergies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTE. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $49.62 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,564 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 645,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after purchasing an additional 581,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 287,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

