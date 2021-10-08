Brokers Offer Predictions for PACCAR Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,439,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

