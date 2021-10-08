Brokers Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

Shares of KMX opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $3,158,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,082,338. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.