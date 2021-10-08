Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $283.67

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.67.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,253. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -635.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. Insulet has a 12 month low of $214.93 and a 12 month high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.