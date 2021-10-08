Brokerages Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Price Target at $223.20

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.20.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $191.18. 80,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,960. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $206.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

