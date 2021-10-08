Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Target Price at $30.75

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of analysts have commented on GENI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

