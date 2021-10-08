Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $78.86

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.
ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. 417,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
