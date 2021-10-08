Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $78.86

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. 417,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

