Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $46.80

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Campbell Soup by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 29,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

