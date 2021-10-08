Brokerages Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Target Price at $16.90

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSRTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

BSRTF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

