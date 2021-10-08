Brokerages Set Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

