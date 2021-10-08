Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Price Target at C$22.19

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE ARE traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.39. 169,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,708. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.36.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

