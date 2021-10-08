Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce $713.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of -$33.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,217.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.32.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.