Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post sales of $298.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.50 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $238.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. 2,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,445. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

